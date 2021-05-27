Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take stock of what you have accumulated, then lighten your load. The peace of mind you gain from decluttering your life will help you clarify and resolve what to do next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal matters will confuse you. Read between the lines, and you'll figure out what others want. Take a moment to decipher and decide how best to handle the demands put on you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have trouble navigating your way through money matters. Escalating costs and lack of stability in the economy will make you reluctant to carry on as usual.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let outsiders interfere or rope you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life simple, don't overreact, and nurture what and who means the most to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you don't agree with someone, don't share your opinions. Put everything you've got into personal improvement, learning and living a healthy lifestyle. Keep emotions in check, and use exercise as an outlet.