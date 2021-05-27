Celebrities Born on this Day: Chris Colfer, 31; Shanola Hampton, 44; Jack McBrayer, 48; Paul Bettany, 50.
Happy Birthday: Honesty is the best policy, regardless of what others choose to do.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Step up and make the changes that will help you find the clarity you need to move forward. Finding your purpose will put your mind at ease and encourage discipline and hard work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rely on yourself. Put your energy where it counts. Structure your day to encourage creativity. Don't run away from conflict, change or criticism; be accountable and carry on with your head held high.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't deviate from your plan to accommodate someone unpredictable. Take charge of your destiny, and set guidelines that will help you reach your dreams, hopes and wishes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your determination and resources carry you to the place you want to go. Stamp out negativity, and say no to anyone using emotional tactics to manipulate you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show everyone what you have to offer and what you are willing to do to get what you want. A commitment honored will bring you one step closer to the life you want to live.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take stock of what you have accumulated, then lighten your load. The peace of mind you gain from decluttering your life will help you clarify and resolve what to do next.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal matters will confuse you. Read between the lines, and you'll figure out what others want. Take a moment to decipher and decide how best to handle the demands put on you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have trouble navigating your way through money matters. Escalating costs and lack of stability in the economy will make you reluctant to carry on as usual.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let outsiders interfere or rope you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life simple, don't overreact, and nurture what and who means the most to you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you don't agree with someone, don't share your opinions. Put everything you've got into personal improvement, learning and living a healthy lifestyle. Keep emotions in check, and use exercise as an outlet.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get your facts straight, and trust in what you know. Someone will try to intervene if given a chance. Be articulate, and go about your business doing things your way.