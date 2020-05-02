Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up situations you face at home or with a loved one. Consider the changes you would have to make to accommodate others before you commit to added responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do unfamiliar in order to encounter someone who has a positive effect on you. Avoid sensitive issues with someone you live with until you know what you want and how you plan to proceed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't make excuses for someone who is not being fair or honest. Concentrate on your health, emotional well-being and keeping your assets and passwords in a safe place.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow your heart, and do something that motivates you to make a positive change at home. Thoroughly research the possibilities before you make a decision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be reluctant to make an impulsive move based on what someone else does. Stick to what makes you feel at ease and the people you know you can trust.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in causes that benefit those less fortunate will give you a new lease on life. A lifestyle change will result in less stress and greater happiness.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Say what's on your mind, and sort out any problems that arise before they have a chance to grow into something too hard to handle.

