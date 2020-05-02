Celebrities Born on this Day: Ellie Kemper, 40; David Beckham, 45; Dwayne Johnson, 48; Christine Baranski, 68.
Happy Birthday: Precision, detail and a persistent attitude will help you reach your destination this year.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reconsider something you took a pass on a while back. The timing is better now to pursue a lifestyle change. You can fix an emotional issue that's challenging you if you set new ground rules.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get the facts, consider your position and put your time and effort where it benefits you the most. Time spent on self-improvement, personal growth and personal relationships are favored, and romance is encouraged.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Participate and make a difference. Offer your expertise or time to a group or organization of choice, and you will make new connections and distinguish yourself as a doer in your community.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't jump into a tempting offer without considering the risks as well as the people involved. If someone pressures you, Don't jeopardize what you have due to boredom or trying to impress someone.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something exhilarating. A physical challenge will ease stress and encourage you to take better care of your health. An educational pursuit will broaden your outlook and promote positive change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up situations you face at home or with a loved one. Consider the changes you would have to make to accommodate others before you commit to added responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do unfamiliar in order to encounter someone who has a positive effect on you. Avoid sensitive issues with someone you live with until you know what you want and how you plan to proceed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't make excuses for someone who is not being fair or honest. Concentrate on your health, emotional well-being and keeping your assets and passwords in a safe place.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow your heart, and do something that motivates you to make a positive change at home. Thoroughly research the possibilities before you make a decision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be reluctant to make an impulsive move based on what someone else does. Stick to what makes you feel at ease and the people you know you can trust.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in causes that benefit those less fortunate will give you a new lease on life. A lifestyle change will result in less stress and greater happiness.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Say what's on your mind, and sort out any problems that arise before they have a chance to grow into something too hard to handle.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!