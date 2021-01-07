Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you reveal about your personal life. Someone will be eager to use sensitive information to make you look bad. Be a good listener, ask questions and gather the data to gain an edge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take more time to sort through documents. An investment, contract or medical issue will require immediate attention. Someone you have helped will step up and return the favor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on personal improvements and getting ahead professionally. Set up virtual interviews or meetings that will allow you to present what you have to offer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind; learn from an expert. Make sure the changes you put in motion don't go over budget. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you'll save money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think matters through, then put together necessary changes. Make adjustments at home that encourage you to pursue something lucrative or save money. Avoid joint ventures and emotional spending.