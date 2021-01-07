Celebrities Born on this Day: Jeremy Renner, 50; Nicolas Cage, 57; Katie Couric, 64; David Caruso, 65.
Happy Birthday: Consider what's going on around you, and be smart about the way you handle risky situations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation regarding a friend, relative or peer will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be careful how you handle your financial, health or legal matters.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reconnecting with someone special will bring back a lot of memories. Granting a favor and spending more time on fitness, health and your appearance will pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take control of situations quickly before someone steps in and takes over. Use your insight to tap into what's trending, and you will figure out a way to bring in more cash.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Uncertainty will prevail regarding your relationship with someone who can influence your chance to advance. Diplomacy and charm will work wonders if you want to push the odds in your favor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put more effort into meaningful relationships. Whether you are dealing with your lover, friend, relative or colleague, how you treat others will determine what you will get in return.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you reveal about your personal life. Someone will be eager to use sensitive information to make you look bad. Be a good listener, ask questions and gather the data to gain an edge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take more time to sort through documents. An investment, contract or medical issue will require immediate attention. Someone you have helped will step up and return the favor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on personal improvements and getting ahead professionally. Set up virtual interviews or meetings that will allow you to present what you have to offer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind; learn from an expert. Make sure the changes you put in motion don't go over budget. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you'll save money.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think matters through, then put together necessary changes. Make adjustments at home that encourage you to pursue something lucrative or save money. Avoid joint ventures and emotional spending.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will reveal a secret. Refuse to let your emotions take over, putting you in a vulnerable position. Listen carefully, and use insight to help navigate your way through troubled times.