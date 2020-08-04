Celebrities Born on this Day: Cole Sprouse, 28; Dylan Sprouse, 28; Meghan Markle, 39; Barack Obama, 59.
Happy Birthday: Nurture your relationships, offer suggestions and be a part of what's happening around you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't worry about what others decide to do; do what works best for you, and carry on until you reach your destination. Romance is on the rise, and personal gain is possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): However, before you engage in something new, get details in writing. You may want to revise an offer for your protection. Work diligently to improve your skills or a service you plan to present.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Walk away from situations that are creating too much tension. Once you clear your head, you'll come up with a suggestion or counteroffer that addresses everyone's concerns.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing; concentrate on what you want to accomplish. Put together an agreement that is enticing and fair for everyone involved.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Clear the air, and you'll feel better about your next move. Miscommunication will give someone a chance to take advantage of you. A point-by-point assessment is favored.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Leave no room for error; someone will scrutinize your work before it's approved. A domestic change will be dependent on how well you get along with the people who share your space.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions when making plans that will influence the way you live. A makeover will give you the pick-me-up you need and boost a meaningful relationship.
Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): A change to the way you earn your living may be daunting, but it will also have benefits. Look on the bright side, and make the most of whatever situation you face.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The changes that happen at work and home need to be well-thought-out if you are going to come out ahead. Take nothing for granted, and don't share your plans prematurely.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what matters most. Play by the rules, and make sure you have all your paperwork in order. You have plenty to gain if you are honest and well-prepared.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Manipulate your skills to suit the changes going on in the workforce. Don't be fooled by someone offering empty promises. Set your sights on what works best for you. Romance is favored.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Follow your heart and look over every detail, and you'll come up with a plan that leads to a better position with increased earning potential. Don't let change upset you; make it work for you.
