Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Leave no room for error; someone will scrutinize your work before it's approved. A domestic change will be dependent on how well you get along with the people who share your space.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions when making plans that will influence the way you live. A makeover will give you the pick-me-up you need and boost a meaningful relationship.

Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): A change to the way you earn your living may be daunting, but it will also have benefits. Look on the bright side, and make the most of whatever situation you face.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The changes that happen at work and home need to be well-thought-out if you are going to come out ahead. Take nothing for granted, and don't share your plans prematurely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what matters most. Play by the rules, and make sure you have all your paperwork in order. You have plenty to gain if you are honest and well-prepared.