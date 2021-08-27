Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward, and put your energy where it will help you the most. Physical fitness will make a difference to the way you feel and what you pursue.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something that involves helping a cause or someone who matters to you. The suggestions you make will be valued by someone influential.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to people you know you can count on to tell you the truth. Consider what makes you happy, healthy and wise. Spending time laboring over how to please others will leave you feeling uncertain about your future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take time off, and give yourself a chance to chill. The more relaxed you are, the easier it will be to differentiate between what someone wants you to do and what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let anger set in or put you in a compromising position. Look at the big picture, and you'll figure out a way to do your own thing and avoid interference.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take better care of your health and well-being. Choose moderation over excess and patience over criticism. Look for a way to make your home more comfortable and entertaining.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Before you act, think matters through. It's better not to overreact or take sides. Be the logical person everyone looks to for guidance, and you'll gain respect.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0