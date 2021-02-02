Celebrities Born on this Day: Shakira, 44; Christie Brinkley, 67; Brent Spiner, 72; Graham Nash, 79.
Happy Birthday: Motivation and discipline will help you achieve whatever you set out to conquer this year.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of medical and legal matters before they have a chance to escalate. Let your instincts lead the way, and allow your ability to recognize who is and who isn't on your side.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Bring about change that will help you get ahead. Let go of what no longer works for you and the people who drag you down instead of lift you up. Choose a positive path.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Your insight and ability to get things done will be impressive. How you handle others will pay off. Time spent with someone you love will lead to a new chapter in your relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider every angle before you forge ahead with plans that can affect your income. Avoid locations and contact with individuals who may present a health risk.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll be offered insight into something that can help you make an important decision. Added discipline will pay off when taking advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An attraction to something or someone will put you at a disadvantage if you are too friendly or accommodating. Take a wait-and-see approach and let situations unfold naturally.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Making an impromptu move or decision will set you back. Look for opportunities that are foolproof. Nurture essential relationships to avoid a falling out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do whatever it takes to arm yourself with the necessary skills and experience to follow your dreams. Don't give up on something that will satisfy you. Take responsibility for your happiness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Opportunities are available; all you have to do is to take action. Speak up, share your ideas and engage in conversations geared toward positive lifestyle changes that are budget-friendly and intriguing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your thoughts and plans a secret. Don't give anyone ammunition that will set you back or interfere with your life. Work under the radar until you have everything in place.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reach out to people who can help you bring about positive change. An opportunity to raise your earning potential looks inviting. Interviewing, debating and making your point will lead to victory.