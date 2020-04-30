Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your persuasive charm will end up getting you in trouble if what you promise cannot be fulfilled. Rethink your strategy, and work on personal growth, not trying to convince others to do things your way.

Scorpios (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, look at every angle and don't make a move until you are sure you are doing the right thing. Pour your energy into accumulating money, not spending it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional spending will not bring you happiness. An activity that promises adventure and excitement will lift your spirits and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your business or take on extra work that will bring in extra cash. Make home improvements, but don't count on getting help or pleasing everyone with the alterations you want to make.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you make an abrupt move or change, you will have regrets. Stick close to home, and focus on what you can do to improve your health, appearance and relationship with someone you love.