Celebrities Born on this Day: Dianna Agron, 34; Kirsten Dunst, 38; Kunal Nayyar, 39; Johnny Galecki, 45.
Happy Birthday: Make each move strategic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to consider what's best for you before jumping into something unfamiliar. Emotional issues will surface if you get into a battle with someone who can influence your position, reputation or finances.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or push you in a direction you don't want to go. Put more emphasis on your physical well-being, diet, exercise and a healthy attitude.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't feel you have to make a change to please someone else. Consider what you want and what you can afford, and choose whatever will cause the least amount of anxiety.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A reserved attitude and a wait-and-see approach are better options. Channel your energy and your emotions into quality time spent with someone you love or doing something that benefits our planet or another worthy cause.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your plans simple, be precise and don't go over budget. An emotional setback should not interfere with your projects.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your persuasive charm will end up getting you in trouble if what you promise cannot be fulfilled. Rethink your strategy, and work on personal growth, not trying to convince others to do things your way.
Scorpios (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Slow down, look at every angle and don't make a move until you are sure you are doing the right thing. Pour your energy into accumulating money, not spending it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional spending will not bring you happiness. An activity that promises adventure and excitement will lift your spirits and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your business or take on extra work that will bring in extra cash. Make home improvements, but don't count on getting help or pleasing everyone with the alterations you want to make.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you make an abrupt move or change, you will have regrets. Stick close to home, and focus on what you can do to improve your health, appearance and relationship with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Confusion will set in if you trust someone who has ulterior motives. Don't believe everything you hear, and refrain from letting your heart rule your head.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Gather information, and figure out the best way to pursue something new. Making a move or rearranging your place to better suit your needs is favored. Romance is on the rise and will bring you closer to someone you love.
