Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Alba, 39; Penelope Cruz, 46; Jay Leno, 70; Ann-Margret, 79.
Happy Birthday: Speak openly and offer suggestions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reconnect with people you collaborated with in the past, and you will come up with exciting options. An unexpected opening will interest you before you make a decision; consider the pros and cons.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't make promises or let anyone take advantage of you. Protect against illness and con artists. Do your best to stay fit, and keep busy doing things that are beneficial to you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stop making excuses, and start believing in yourself and your ability to surpass any competition you encounter. Once you take the first step toward your goal, everything else will fall into place.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a low profile, and go about your business. If you complain or fall short on a promise, you will be subject to scrutiny. Take care of your responsibilities before you point the finger at someone for his or her shortcomings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rely on friends, relatives and peers for help to get things done on time. An opportunity will present itself if you network, or you can make a change to the way you do things.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't make waves or neglect your responsibilities. The less that others have to complain about, the easier it will be for you to sail through your work with time to spare for enjoyment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative endeavor will be enlightening. Collaborating with people who enjoy the same things you do will inspire you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy most.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a close look at your schedule before you offer your time or your services to others. You may like to help, but if you take on too much, you will jeopardize your health or your reputation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal situations can be dealt with if you address your concerns openly. An adjustment you make at home or to your way of life will end up having more benefits than anticipated.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you say or reveal about yourself or those close to you. Someone will use personal information against you if given a chance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Try something you've never done, or venture out with people who have something to offer. Live, learn and be open to suggestions as well as change.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions take over or cause you to take action too quickly. Put your energy into something constructive, and you will avoid getting involved in a debate.
