Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't make waves or neglect your responsibilities. The less that others have to complain about, the easier it will be for you to sail through your work with time to spare for enjoyment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative endeavor will be enlightening. Collaborating with people who enjoy the same things you do will inspire you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy most.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a close look at your schedule before you offer your time or your services to others. You may like to help, but if you take on too much, you will jeopardize your health or your reputation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal situations can be dealt with if you address your concerns openly. An adjustment you make at home or to your way of life will end up having more benefits than anticipated.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you say or reveal about yourself or those close to you. Someone will use personal information against you if given a chance.