Aries (March 21-April 19): When in doubt, pause. An offer is only useful if it suits your needs. Refuse to get involved in something that will benefit someone else more than it will help you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Expand your knowledge, interests and goals. A partnership will be questionable. Make sure you are on the same page before you agree to something long-term. Someone will offer an inflated point of view.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A personal pick-me-up will enhance your attitude. Physical fitness, a new look or additional skills will boost your confidence and encourage you to head in a new and exciting direction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Refuse to get into a scuffle with someone negative or controlling. Keep the peace, but don't give in to pressure. Do your own thing if you don't like what someone asks you to do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Control your emotions. Back away from unstable situations. Spend time working toward personal goals that will make you feel good about how you look and what you do.