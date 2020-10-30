Celebrities Born on this Day: Nia Long, 50; Gavin Rossdale, 55; Harry Hamlin, 69; Henry Winkler, 75.
Happy Birthday: Consider every detail before you make a move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A premature move will lead to unexpected difficulties if you rely on others to do things for you. Take control of what's happening around you, and don't let your emotions step in where efficiency is required.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Doing home improvements, having meaningful discussions, making plans with someone you love or interviewing for a position that speaks to your creative skills and imagination is favored.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't give up; push back. An emotional setback may be daunting, but it will help bring problems to the surface that need to be resolved before you move forward with your plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider how you would like to spend your time. The gap may not be as big as you think. Check out courses that will help you transpose something you enjoy doing into a lucrative sideline.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An opportunity you least expect will come your way. You are overdue for a change that will help you let go of the past and fast-forward into something exciting.
Aries (March 21-April 19): When in doubt, pause. An offer is only useful if it suits your needs. Refuse to get involved in something that will benefit someone else more than it will help you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Expand your knowledge, interests and goals. A partnership will be questionable. Make sure you are on the same page before you agree to something long-term. Someone will offer an inflated point of view.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A personal pick-me-up will enhance your attitude. Physical fitness, a new look or additional skills will boost your confidence and encourage you to head in a new and exciting direction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Refuse to get into a scuffle with someone negative or controlling. Keep the peace, but don't give in to pressure. Do your own thing if you don't like what someone asks you to do.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Control your emotions. Back away from unstable situations. Spend time working toward personal goals that will make you feel good about how you look and what you do.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go with the flow and learn as you go. The information that comes your way will help you slide into situations with ease and put you in an excellent position to negotiate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Put your time and energy into a relationship that matters to you and bringing about the changes that will lead to your happiness.
