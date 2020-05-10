× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Missy Franklin, 25; Kenan Thompson, 42; Bono, 60; Donovan, 74.

Happy Birthday: It's time to backtrack, fix problems and turn negatives into positives. You'll have the discipline, endurance and intelligence to make things happen as long as you channel your energy constructively instead of letting anger take over. It's up to you to take charge and get things done. You are responsible for your happiness and success.

Taurua (April 20-May 20): Look for an opportunity or a new way to use your skills. You can make an improvement at home that will encourage better use of your space. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or your generosity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Protect your cash, reputation and possessions. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too open about what you have. Pay closer attention to how you use your skills, knowledge and attributes. Honesty and integrity matter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Incorporate a unique twist to whatever you do, and you will make a good impression. An exciting proposal that allows you greater diversification and freedom looks promising. Volunteer work will lead to a fascinating connection. Offer your time, not your cash.