Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what others have to say, and you'll know what's required to avoid a letdown and encourage the response you want to receive. Based on what you hear and see, you'll wiggle your way into a prime position.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A get-together will open your eyes to exciting alternatives. Be creative, but don't go overboard when it comes to financial matters. Joint ventures will not be as good as they appear. Do your homework before you get involved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your options and make your move. The changes you put into play at home will improve your life and encourage others to respect your space. Feeling comfortable in your surroundings will boost your morale and help you maintain equality.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and energy into essential relationships. You can get along with friends and relatives without following in their footsteps. Learn from the experience others share, but build your haven. Romance will improve your relationship with someone special.