Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you want something done, be prepared to do it yourself. An unexpected change will lead to uncertainty. Be creative when it comes to investments and joint ventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An opportunity will require your undivided attention and discipline if you want to make a profit. Home improvements will pay off and encourage you to do the work yourself to save money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will blame you if something goes wrong. Be upfront and protect your reputation. Facts matter, and sticking to the truth will benefit you in the end.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll encounter problems if you don't take care of yourself. Problems will arise if honesty is lacking. Engage in projects that will improve your workspace, allowing you to do your best.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional issues will surface if you get into a discussion with someone demanding. Take a step back and consider what you want. Don't give in to someone or agree to something that may cost you financially.