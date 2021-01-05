Celebrities Born on this Day: January Jones, 43; Bradley Cooper, 46; Carrie Ann Inaba, 53; Diane Keaton, 75.
Happy Birthday: Shake off the past and bounce into the future with optimism.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at every angle of a situation before considering the best way to maintain your position without offending someone who doesn't share your beliefs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Accommodating others may be a nice gesture, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Participating in a physical activity and sharing something special with someone you love are favored.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Working in conjunction with others will help you gain support as well as confidence. Inside information will come your way, but before you take action, consider the risk involved.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into gaining access to information that will help you navigate your way to a better place or position. A positive change in a meaningful relationship will unfold.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Temptation to join someone's team instead of leading the way will hold you back. What you end up producing will far exceed what you can gain being someone's lackey.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you want something done, be prepared to do it yourself. An unexpected change will lead to uncertainty. Be creative when it comes to investments and joint ventures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An opportunity will require your undivided attention and discipline if you want to make a profit. Home improvements will pay off and encourage you to do the work yourself to save money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone will blame you if something goes wrong. Be upfront and protect your reputation. Facts matter, and sticking to the truth will benefit you in the end.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll encounter problems if you don't take care of yourself. Problems will arise if honesty is lacking. Engage in projects that will improve your workspace, allowing you to do your best.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional issues will surface if you get into a discussion with someone demanding. Take a step back and consider what you want. Don't give in to someone or agree to something that may cost you financially.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The suggestions you receive will help you perform your best. Uncertainty regarding a friend or relative will make you think about your future and the lifestyle changes that will lead to positive results.