Celebrities Born on this Day: Jenna-Louise Coleman, 35; Francis Capra, 38; Ari Graynor, 38; Ingrid Rogers, 53.
Happy Birthday: Control will be an issue when it comes to partnerships, loyalty and sorting through your differences.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Address issues that can hold you back or cost you emotionally, mentally or physically. Set high standards and work hard, and you'll gain the respect of those you live or work alongside.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ponder what's possible. Check out what's required to move forward with something you want to pursue. Show discipline and patience when dealing with people you find challenging.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. You can make a difference if you take a leadership position. Take control, and you'll get the results you desire.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Show discipline, stick to your plan, and say no to temptation, excessiveness and overspending. Stop worrying about what others do, and concentrate on what you are doing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from the best, follow through with your plans and don't be afraid to do things your way. Opportunities to use your skills diversely and to connect with people who share your sentiments will unfold.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your financial matters. Live up to your promises, take care of your personal and professional responsibilities, and aim to stabilize your life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the path that leads to personal growth and a change of scenery. Focus on decluttering your life and letting go of situations holding you back or limiting your freedom.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep life simple, be moderate and avoid letting others dictate what you can do. Spend more time at home altering your space to accommodate what you want to do next.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your energy where it counts, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Look at obscure propositions and adjust them to fit into your lifestyle and dreams.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dealing with a friend, colleague or relative will be difficult. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and redirect your energy into something that will benefit you personally.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change in direction will be rejuvenating and give you something to embrace. Follow your heart, and take the initiative to make your dreams come true.