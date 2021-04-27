Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your financial matters. Live up to your promises, take care of your personal and professional responsibilities, and aim to stabilize your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the path that leads to personal growth and a change of scenery. Focus on decluttering your life and letting go of situations holding you back or limiting your freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep life simple, be moderate and avoid letting others dictate what you can do. Spend more time at home altering your space to accommodate what you want to do next.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your energy where it counts, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Look at obscure propositions and adjust them to fit into your lifestyle and dreams.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dealing with a friend, colleague or relative will be difficult. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and redirect your energy into something that will benefit you personally.