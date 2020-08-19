Celebrities Born on this Day: Christina Perri, 34; Matthew Perry, 51; John Stamos, 57; Bill Clinton, 74.
Happy Birthday: Rethink your strategy, make adjustments and proceed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, and you will discover a way to overcome anything that might get in your way. Dedication and determination will set you apart from any competition you encounter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll come up with a host of good ideas. Before you share your intentions, test your plans. Perfection will make the difference to the response you receive when trying to gain support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Act according to what will benefit you and your loved ones. Consider a change at home or to your financial well-being rationally if you want to come out on top.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make suggestions that will appease anyone who may try to oppose you. Act passionately, and you will win support from fence sitters waiting for someone to make the first move.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions out of the equation. Discuss matters rationally, and offer solutions that will improve your home life and your relationship with those you love. An unexpected lifestyle change is heading your way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be the one to take action. Don't sit around waiting to see how others respond. Focus on taking advantage of an opportunity that will safeguard you from the economic fallout.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your best response to someone putting demands on you is to step back and observe. Choose intelligence over pleasing others. Take charge of your life, and refuse to let someone dictate what you can do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make personal improvements that boost your confidence and attract compliments. Dealing with problems that the seniors or children in your life face will bring you closer to a solution.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what's important and the people who can make a difference to the way your plans unfold. Don't let a change someone makes throw you off guard.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. Less talk and more action will be your ticket to a better future. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with an innovative way to get ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stop worrying and start doing. Put your plans in motion, and you will improve your lifestyle, home environment and relationships with the people who matter to you most.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You won't have to stand alone if you are willing to compromise. Don't let stubbornness be an issue. Keep the peace, and you will get more than you expect in the end.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!