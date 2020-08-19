Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be the one to take action. Don't sit around waiting to see how others respond. Focus on taking advantage of an opportunity that will safeguard you from the economic fallout.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your best response to someone putting demands on you is to step back and observe. Choose intelligence over pleasing others. Take charge of your life, and refuse to let someone dictate what you can do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make personal improvements that boost your confidence and attract compliments. Dealing with problems that the seniors or children in your life face will bring you closer to a solution.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what's important and the people who can make a difference to the way your plans unfold. Don't let a change someone makes throw you off guard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. Less talk and more action will be your ticket to a better future. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with an innovative way to get ahead.