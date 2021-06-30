Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little solitude will help you work through any uncertainty you harbor. Distance yourself from people who confuse you or try to manipulate you emotionally, mentally or financially.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternative ways to use your skills. Social events will lead to deception and an unrealistic sense of what's risky and what's safe. Don't take anything or anyone for granted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nothing will pay higher rewards than hard work and discipline. The satisfaction you get from a job well done will boost your confidence and encourage you to take on more.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Fix up your surroundings. The more comfortable and convenient you make your living space, the easier and more accessible your goals will become. If you can dream it, you can make it happen.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time enjoying the company of those who share your interests. A physical challenge will motivate you to get into shape. Being physically fit will be energizing and ensure that you have the stamina to excel.