Celebrities Born on this Day: Michael Phelps, 36; Monica Potter, 50; Mike Tyson, 55; David Alan Grier, 66.
Happy Birthday: Get to the bottom of situations that need an adjustment.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a gander at every angle before you agree to something. The information you receive will be tainted with deceptive connotations that can lead to a mistake.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy where it counts. Don't make unnecessary changes. Get along with your colleagues and people who can influence the outcome you are trying to achieve.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question what you hear. Find out what's expected of you before you volunteer to help. Build relationships on trust, justice and fair play.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take on responsibilities that honor your beliefs and will make a difference. A personal or physical change will fetch compliments, but do your research and don't go over budget.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't limit what you can do or let a friend, relative or lover meddle. Take control of your happiness. The sooner you let go of what isn't working for you, the easier your life will become.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little solitude will help you work through any uncertainty you harbor. Distance yourself from people who confuse you or try to manipulate you emotionally, mentally or financially.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternative ways to use your skills. Social events will lead to deception and an unrealistic sense of what's risky and what's safe. Don't take anything or anyone for granted.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nothing will pay higher rewards than hard work and discipline. The satisfaction you get from a job well done will boost your confidence and encourage you to take on more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Fix up your surroundings. The more comfortable and convenient you make your living space, the easier and more accessible your goals will become. If you can dream it, you can make it happen.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time enjoying the company of those who share your interests. A physical challenge will motivate you to get into shape. Being physically fit will be energizing and ensure that you have the stamina to excel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't share personal information or plans. Focus on what you can accomplish without drawing attention to yourself. Learn by being observant and using the information you have gathered to get your way.