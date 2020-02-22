Celebrities Born on this Day: Drew Barrymore, 45; Thomas Jane, 51; Jeri Ryan, 52; Kyle MacLachlan, 61.
Happy Birthday: Consider the changes you want to make, and strategize your plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): How you pitch in and help will determine the type of connections you make and the challenges you encounter along the way. Put kindness and integrity before personal gain.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Busy yourself with people who share your concerns. Reach out and do your best to make a difference. Leave time to spend with someone you love. Express your feelings, intentions and potential prospects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep the momentum flowing, but don't force something that isn't ready or doable to happen. Choose your friends, activities and challenges to match your capabilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Offer your services to those able to pay top dollar for what you can provide. Know your worth, and don't give away anything you have to offer for nothing.
You have free articles remaining.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get involved in events that will give you the chance to experience other ethnic or cultural differences. The more you have to do with new concepts, the easier it will be to figure out what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Negotiate a deal or make a lifestyle change that will improve your health and emotional well-being. Include those you love, and you'll gain the support and the help you need to get what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An assertive attitude will help you manufacture what you want to happen. Refuse to let anger or jealousy cause havoc or events you'll end up regretting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Assess what's going on around you before you decide to bring about change. An understanding and compassionate approach to how you deal with your lover, friends or relatives will improve your personal life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let what others do cause confusion or tempt you to get involved in something that will not be beneficial. Spend more time developing an enjoyable pursuit and less trying to please others.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being a part of the plan instead of an onlooker will deter someone from taking advantage of you. Love is on the rise, and personal improvements look inviting.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Incorporate your skills into every facet of your life, and you will excel across the board. The impression you make on someone influential will lead to prospects.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put time aside to do something relaxing or to spend time with someone you love. A subtle physical change will lift your spirits as long as you don't overspend.