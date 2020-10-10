Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up, share your intentions and put your plans in motion. A change should have a positive impact on your expenses. A more efficient home will help to lower your overhead. Not everyone will like your plans. Don't argue over something inconsequential.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work hard, play hard and get things done on time. Don't worry about the changes others make. Look out for your interests, and do what's best for you. Shared expenses or ventures will lead to an argument. Do your own thing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something that motivates you to be a better person. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and push you to grow. A love relationship will take a favorable turn. Partnerships are favored.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment before you react. Remain calm, and consider the consequences if you let your temper or emotions take over. Pour your energy into something you are passionate about, and the results you get will be rewarding.