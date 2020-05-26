× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Helena Bonham Carter, 54; Lenny Kravitz, 56; Pam Grier, 71; Stevie Nicks, 72.

Happy Birthday: Aim to stabilize situations that have been causing confusion and uncertainty in your life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stay in touch with friends and relatives. The information passed along will help you understand something about your personality and beliefs that you've questioned in the past.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and add some zip to your work. How you present what you have to offer will encourage others to up their game. Be the one to make a difference, and get the ball rolling.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Reach out to someone who has the expertise, and what you need to push forward with your plans will be granted. Refuse to give anyone the upper hand or a chance to make you look bad.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Proceed with caution. Make sure everyone is taking care of his or her responsibilities. Getting along with those you live or work with will be necessary if you want to be successful.