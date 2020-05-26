Celebrities Born on this Day: Helena Bonham Carter, 54; Lenny Kravitz, 56; Pam Grier, 71; Stevie Nicks, 72.
Happy Birthday: Aim to stabilize situations that have been causing confusion and uncertainty in your life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stay in touch with friends and relatives. The information passed along will help you understand something about your personality and beliefs that you've questioned in the past.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and add some zip to your work. How you present what you have to offer will encourage others to up their game. Be the one to make a difference, and get the ball rolling.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Reach out to someone who has the expertise, and what you need to push forward with your plans will be granted. Refuse to give anyone the upper hand or a chance to make you look bad.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Proceed with caution. Make sure everyone is taking care of his or her responsibilities. Getting along with those you live or work with will be necessary if you want to be successful.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll have trouble deciding how best to spend your time. This is not the time to let someone dictate what you should do next. Consider what you enjoy and put your all into your personal success.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dig deep and question everything. Personal growth will lead to new beginnings. Let go of the past, and ease into the future with optimism and enthusiasm.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to your heart and to those you know and trust. If you let an outsider meddle in your affairs, you will upset someone who brings out the best in you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone close to you. Together you will come up with a plan that will help you bring about progressive changes to the way you deal with everyday challenges.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A healthy routine is a smart decision. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Don't buy into someone's plan; do what works best for you, and you'll surpass your expectations.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): False information will throw you off guard. Ask questions, and be prepared to do your own thing if something you hear doesn't sound right or financially sound.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Address a pending situation before you let your emotions take over. A practical approach to the way you do things will ease stress. Start small and build slowly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Address a sensitive issue if it will improve a relationship you have with a friend or relative. Diversify, use your skills differently or develop a talent you've been ignoring.
