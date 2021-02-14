Celebrities Born on this Day: Danai Gurira, 43; Phil Lewis, 53; Meg Tilly, 61; Terry Gross, 70.

Happy Birthday: An aggressive approach to using your skills to advance will pay off. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Your conviction and discipline will be difficult to match when competing with anyone you come up against this year. The power of positive thought will help you persuade others to see things your way and to help you achieve your goal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll make it difficult for anyone to outmaneuver you. High energy well spent will lead to your continued success. Don't waste time battling when hard work and good results will win the fight. Celebrate your victory with someone you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Push for what you want. Don't let what others do or say make you retreat. A confident, informative approach will make what you want clear to anyone who tries to challenge you. Use your imagination and persistence, and you'll thrive.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't try to get by on hearsay, or you will end up making a costly mistake. Once you verify information, you'll recognize what's available and how you can make the most of an opportunity. Romance is favored.