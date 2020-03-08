Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather knowledge so you can make an informed decision. A change someone wants to make will influence the way you move forward professionally. Keep your emotions in check when discussing what you want to happen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make the first move. Take part in something important to you. Consider what you have been working toward, and make an adjustment that will help you get there faster. A change of plans will inspire a romantic encounter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back to size up whatever situation you face. Don't feel you have to be a part of someone's plans. Focus on budget, savings and matters that will help you put the past behind you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't rely on secondhand information. If you want things done right, do them yourself. You have plenty to gain by taking charge and showing how reliable and competent you are. Home improvement is favored. Celebrate your success with someone you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your savvy sophistication to win favors. Get out and socialize with people who have something to offer. Take a closer look at a contract or document that expires soon. Don't buy into a get-rich-quick scheme someone provides.