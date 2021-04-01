Celebrities Born on this Day: Asa Butterfield, 24; Hillary Scott, 35; David Oyelowo, 45; Susan Boyle, 60.
Happy Birthday: Share your enthusiasm this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend less and accomplish more. Put a budget in place, do the work yourself and bring about the changes that will make you feel good about your accomplishments as well as prospects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Open up and look for solutions that everyone favors. Getting along will be half the battle and will also help you dismiss the uncertainty and confusion that comes hand in hand with indecisiveness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be aware of the limitations you face if you let others make decisions for you. Do your own thing, and make your decisions based on how you feel and what you can do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be imaginative; put a unique spin on whatever job you are assigned. If you go the extra mile, success is sure to follow. A partnership looks promising. Don't be afraid to make the first move.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn from someone you look up to, and pitch in and help. What you do to make a difference will lead to opportunities to get ahead doing something gratifying.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be much further ahead if you concentrate on bringing about the changes that will make your life better. Learn, experience and make adjustments that allow you to up your game.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Connecting with people who have similar ambitions will help you reach your goal quicker. Discipline and hard work will pay off, but letting others do something for you will not.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of money matters so you are free to do the things you want to do. Personal growth, educational pursuits and getting back to your roots will help dismiss indecisiveness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart into something that matters to you. Personal and domestic improvements will pay off. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in what you are trying to accomplish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts, feelings and desires. Building a strong base with people heading in a similar direction will give you the strength, courage and resources to reach your destination.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at what you are capable of doing, and you'll find a way to use your skills to advance. Physical fitness will ease stress and help you look and feel your best.