Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be much further ahead if you concentrate on bringing about the changes that will make your life better. Learn, experience and make adjustments that allow you to up your game.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Connecting with people who have similar ambitions will help you reach your goal quicker. Discipline and hard work will pay off, but letting others do something for you will not.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of money matters so you are free to do the things you want to do. Personal growth, educational pursuits and getting back to your roots will help dismiss indecisiveness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart into something that matters to you. Personal and domestic improvements will pay off. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in what you are trying to accomplish.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts, feelings and desires. Building a strong base with people heading in a similar direction will give you the strength, courage and resources to reach your destination.