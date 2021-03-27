Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be honest with yourself and do what's best for you. A change will reinforce your beliefs and take you in a direction that promises a better lifestyle.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your energy where it counts. Explore opportunities that excite you. Share your plans with someone you love, and you'll come up with a schedule that allows you to spend more time together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't disregard what others say. The information may sound far-fetched, but it can turn out to be what you need to do to introduce a positive lifestyle change with a little tweaking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for the truth. Ask questions. Offer facts. How you handle situations will influence your reputation and personal life. Stick close to home, and make adjustments that add to your comfort and convenience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A unique way to bring in more cash will grab your attention. A couple of changes will help you lower your overhead and make room to focus on something new and exciting.