Celebrities Born on this Day: Kellie Pickler, 35; John Cusack, 55; Kathy Bates, 73; Mel Brooks, 95.
Happy Birthday: Keep the ball rolling. Don't let uncertainty based on what others do take over.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Investigate, and you'll discover the ins and outs of something you want to pursue. Getting the lowdown will help you avoid making an error that can cost you time and money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider the best way to move forward. If you jump into something too quickly, you will face frustration. Be intelligent, talk to experts and do things right the first time.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll gravitate toward unusual people and situations. Have an open mind, but don't buy into someone's dream. Make a change that benefits only you. It's time to put your needs first.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do the work yourself. If you count on others, you'll be disappointed. Keep up with the times, and you will find a suitable outlet for something you do well.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open about your plans, and you'll find out quickly who is on your team. Put together a thorough pitch and explore how to receive funding for your project.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak the truth and live within your means. Too much of anything will lead to problems. Get along with everyone by living up to your promises and doing your fair share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you earn your living or handle your money will impact the way you live. Make changes that are conducive to a better lifestyle, not added pressure and stress. A disciplined attitude will pay off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish what you start, and you'll gain respect as well as personal satisfaction. A change at home based on an intelligent deduction will meet with both approval and disapproval.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get your facts straight before you share information. A mistake will leave you in an awkward position that can be costly. Don't take on unrealistic tasks or make impossible promises.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your energy where it counts, and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Listen to reason and stick to cost-efficient plans. Physical fitness and a healthy routine will pay off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you take on too much, you will look bad or give someone the wrong impression. Make a personal change that helps you hone your skills and accomplish your goals.