Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak the truth and live within your means. Too much of anything will lead to problems. Get along with everyone by living up to your promises and doing your fair share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you earn your living or handle your money will impact the way you live. Make changes that are conducive to a better lifestyle, not added pressure and stress. A disciplined attitude will pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish what you start, and you'll gain respect as well as personal satisfaction. A change at home based on an intelligent deduction will meet with both approval and disapproval.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Get your facts straight before you share information. A mistake will leave you in an awkward position that can be costly. Don't take on unrealistic tasks or make impossible promises.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your energy where it counts, and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Listen to reason and stick to cost-efficient plans. Physical fitness and a healthy routine will pay off.