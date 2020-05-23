Celebrities Born on this Day: Kelly Monaco, 44; Jewel, 46; Drew Carey, 62; Joan Collins, 87.
Happy Birthday: Dig in, and don't stop until you reach your destination.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Whether it's you refusing to recognize the truth or someone playing mind games with you, it's time to take a closer look at the motives behind the events that unfold.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't share personal information. Make sure you have all your documents in order. A proposal may entice you, but before you get involved, follow the money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up, lend a helping hand and do your best to shine in a time where others need positive encouragement. Your dedication should not be at the expense of giving up something you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution when dealing with matters that can affect your reputation, position or livelihood. Don't trust others with your responsibilities or to keep what you say in confidence a secret.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll have insight into what's going on and how you can take advantage of a situation that is influencing your lifestyle. Personal growth, educational pursuits and a new direction look promising.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Weigh the pros and cons before you leap in a direction that could be damaging contractually, financially or medically. When uncertain, take a step back and consider what's important to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully; question what someone offers. Do your best to keep the peace, but don't give in to someone's manipulative ways or unrealistic demands.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful who you do business with or how you handle your money matters. Someone will try to take advantage of you financially. Look over contracts carefully.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what's on your mind. Share your intentions, and start making changes in your life that will improve your surroundings, relationships and prospects.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick up for your beliefs, but don't force what you think or do on others. An unexpected situation will develop. Reconsider your options, and make a decision that will deter others from interfering in your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You are gaining momentum. Believe in what you are capable of doing, and map out your course of action. Refuse to let a change of plans make you appear inconsistent or allow stubbornness to turn into a loss.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A time-out will help you rethink your next move. Engage in activities that bring you joy or ease stress. Personal growth will have a sobering effect on the lifestyle changes you make.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!