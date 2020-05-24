× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities born on this day: Mark Ballas, 34; John C. Reilly, 55; Priscilla Presley, 75; Bob Dylan, 79.

Happy birthday: Use your imagination, intelligence and ability to turn what you want into a reality. Taking physical action and manufacturing what you want to happen will give you a greater sense of achievement and encourage you to raise your expectations as you proceed. Refuse to let change cause uncertainty instead of inspiring you to evolve. Learn as you go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A personal change will help you realize what you want to achieve. If you share your thoughts or reveal personal information, someone will use what you offer to manipulate you or put you in a vulnerable position. Put your needs first.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Reflect on what's transpired, and consider what you may have done differently. A change is overdue, but before you take a step forward, you should look over your options carefully. Consider what will bring you the most comfort and joy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do whatever is necessary to make a difference. Get involved in a cause, and use your knowledge, skills and experience to help others. What you gain will turn into more significant opportunities and favors that will come in handy.