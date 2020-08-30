AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Look at situations from a logical perspective, and you will understand situations you face with clarity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand, and you will make new connections. An unusual partnership will turn out to be helpful as well as entertaining. Love and romance are in the stars.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take your time, dig deep, get the facts and make decisions based on verified information, not what someone leads you to believe. Separate your business and personal lives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do. Personal gain is apparent if you are diligent in using your knowledge, experience and skills to get ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the positive in every situation you face, and you'll find a way to take care of your responsibilities and have time left to enjoy doing something that makes you happy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may not like change, but it's time to make adjustments that will encourage you to keep up with technology and economic trends. Don't fight the inevitable; go with the flow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Looking back will cause confusion and uncertainty. Focus on what you can do, and live in the moment. Refuse to let anyone compromise your health and well-being.

