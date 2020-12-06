Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Helping others is honorable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Someone you least expect will withhold information that can change the way you think about or do things. Make changes based on facts, figures and necessities.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be discreet about your plans. Do your research, study your options and prepare to take action. How you handle your finances, negotiate your contracts and deal with uncertainty will change the way you live. Head in a direction that soothes your soul.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen carefully. Someone will make false claims that will confuse you. Stay focused on your responsibilities, and pay attention to detail. If your gut feeling is making you nervous, slow down and consider alternative options. Don't let an emotional decision lead to regret.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Assess partnerships and make adjustments. If someone continually lets you down, have an open discussion and be blatant about what needs to happen. You may not get your way, but you will know where you stand and what you have to do.