Celebrities Born on this Day: Eliza Dushku, 40; Tyrese Gibson, 42; Laila Ali, 43; Meredith Vieira, 67.
Happy Birthday: Gather everything you've experienced and put a new twist on how you use the knowledge you've gained to enrich your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will cater to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Engage in changes that will encourage you to look great and to perform flawlessly.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a move for the right reason, not because you are bored or following someone's lead. Step into the limelight, voice your opinion and follow through with what makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make unique changes at home that will accommodate something you want to pursue. Check and see who is excited about your plans and eager to pitch in and help.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get along and tidy up loose ends. Concentrate on what's important to you, and nurture meaningful relationships. Honesty regarding joint finances and ventures will help bring you closer to your goal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll learn something valuable if you observe what others are experiencing. Make a change that will help you avoid getting caught in an expensive tax implication.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sort through the pros and cons of an offer before you make a decision. When in doubt, ask questions. A last-minute change someone makes will turn into a learning experience for you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't make a financial decision if you have doubts. Listen to an offer and mull over what's in it for you. Dissatisfaction breeds contempt, so make your demands clear.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan how you will bring in the new year with health in mind. Taking a risk will put you in jeopardy. Keep your plans simple, doable and only for those within your immediate circle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you discover will give you a better idea of what's possible. Listen to a passionate plea, but don't buy into something that may put you or someone you love in jeopardy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show a little optimism, offer suggestions and do your part to ensure everything runs smoothly. Changes at home or work will set off emotions. Don't make a hasty decision or response.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reach out to friends and relatives and catch up on what's happening. Inside information regarding a trend that can help you get ahead will come your way. Don't invest in someone else.