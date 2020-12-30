Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sort through the pros and cons of an offer before you make a decision. When in doubt, ask questions. A last-minute change someone makes will turn into a learning experience for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't make a financial decision if you have doubts. Listen to an offer and mull over what's in it for you. Dissatisfaction breeds contempt, so make your demands clear.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan how you will bring in the new year with health in mind. Taking a risk will put you in jeopardy. Keep your plans simple, doable and only for those within your immediate circle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you discover will give you a better idea of what's possible. Listen to a passionate plea, but don't buy into something that may put you or someone you love in jeopardy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show a little optimism, offer suggestions and do your part to ensure everything runs smoothly. Changes at home or work will set off emotions. Don't make a hasty decision or response.