Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't take a risk when it comes to money, health or joint ventures. Put your energy into personal improvement, physical fitness and work options that allow you to safely use your skills. Use charm to get your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home and the people you love the most. Nurture relationships, and set a good example for someone experiencing uncertainty or confusion. Home improvements will make your life easier and your popularity with those you live with grow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be smart and innovative when dealing with friends and relatives. A last-minute change someone makes will leave you feeling betrayed. Take a step back, consider what you can do to compensate and go about your business. Avoid health risks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Logic and reason will be necessary to help you avoid a situation that is confining. Don't feel you have to help someone without taking the necessary precautions. Be smart about the decisions you make, and be charming in order to avoid backlash.