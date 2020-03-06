Celebrities Born on this Day: Shaquille O'Neal, 48; Connie Britton, 53; D.L. Hughley, 57; Rob Reiner, 73.
Happy Birthday: An open mind will be privy to information that sets the foundation for what's to come.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Remain unbiased and passive when dealing with friends or relatives. A romantic getaway or curling up with a good book will help you put things into perspective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look over your plans, and change whatever needs to be improved in order to keep moving forward. An unwanted change will turn out to be better than anticipated.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Observe someone with more experience, and you'll pick up valuable information. If you aren't sure about getting involved in something or about a change at home, take a pass.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't run from change. Embrace an offer, and explore the possibilities. Getting out and participating in functions or events that are meaningful will lead to interesting connections.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let your emotions stand between you and getting what you want. Concentrate on making money, not making expensive purchases to buy someone's favor or to fight depression.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look out for your interests, do what pleases you and bring about the changes that will improve your life moving forward. Get involved in events with people who offer insight and possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Anger is a waste of time. Let your success be your revenge, and forge ahead with confidence. It's time to do things differently and to stop letting others take advantage of you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface. Find a way to channel excess energy into something positive. Getting into tiptop shape and living a healthier lifestyle will help build strength and a better future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let the changes others make influence you to follow suit. A positive change is one that improves your life; don't make a backward or lateral move.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control, and follow through with your thoughts and actions. Your timing will be impeccable. Start a meaningful project. Deals can be put in place if you stand by your convictions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to fold under pressure. Don't agree to something that doesn't feel right or that puts a dent in a project you can call your own. Pay proper attention to the way you present and take care of yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You will achieve more if you refuse to let others interfere. Put your energy where it counts. Refuse to let someone dictate where or how you spend your time.