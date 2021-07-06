Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Leave nothing to chance. State the facts and proceed to the finish line. Your strength and courage will be assets and motivate others to help you reach your objective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Cut your overhead and free up cash for something that will improve your relationship with someone close to you. Trust your intuition to help you make the right decision, not an outsider trying to manipulate you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time at home or with someone who makes a difference in your life. Discussions will lead to plans that will add stability to a meaningful relationship. Listen to your heart, and aim to reach your goal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you say. Sensitive issues will erupt if you don't choose your words wisely. Someone you think you can trust will let you down or lead you astray.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice. Clear up a work-related situation before agreeing to something that may stand between you and a job prospect.