Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Hart, 42; Tia Mowry, 43; Tamera Mowry, 43; Sylvester Stallone, 75.
Happy Birthday: Consider your options and what will put you in your comfort zone.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take responsibility for your life and your livelihood. Step into the spotlight if it will help you reach your objective. Don't let anyone meddle in your financial, legal or personal concerns.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to improving your relationships to ensure positive results. Work toward better health habits. Limit overspending and taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Double-check information, and don't rely on others to be reliable. Spend more time on details, and use your imagination to outsmart someone who offers an exaggerated point of view.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand alone and finish what you start. You'll require discipline if you want to make headway. Don't listen to someone who cannot validate or support the truth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Iron out any foreseeable problems before you share your plans. Changes you make at home will improve your lifestyle and your relationship with someone close to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Leave nothing to chance. State the facts and proceed to the finish line. Your strength and courage will be assets and motivate others to help you reach your objective.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Cut your overhead and free up cash for something that will improve your relationship with someone close to you. Trust your intuition to help you make the right decision, not an outsider trying to manipulate you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time at home or with someone who makes a difference in your life. Discussions will lead to plans that will add stability to a meaningful relationship. Listen to your heart, and aim to reach your goal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you say. Sensitive issues will erupt if you don't choose your words wisely. Someone you think you can trust will let you down or lead you astray.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice. Clear up a work-related situation before agreeing to something that may stand between you and a job prospect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): When in doubt, take a step back and let matters unfold naturally. Don't feel pressured to get involved in something that is costly or doesn't line up with your beliefs.