Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a joint venture looks promising. A change you make will enhance a partnership that you depend on for support and vision. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy, set goals and take care of business. Too much idle time will lead to trouble. Don't feel you have to make a change or decision because someone else does.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your ability to make a snap decision will help you profit. An opportunity or proposal you encounter will be a perfect way for you to use your skills and expertise to your advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Invest more time and money in yourself and your ideas. Avoid situations that are not safe. Put your health first, regardless of what your friends or associates do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll gravitate toward unusual people and places. What you experience will change the way you think and feel. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs and has similar goals.