Celebrities Born on this Day: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 45; Saffron Burrows, 48; Jeff Goldblum, 68; Christopher Lloyd, 82.
Happy Birthday: Take breaks, rejuvenate and steer clear of dramatic situations that are debilitating.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Process as much information as possible. Emotional issues will leave you in a vulnerable position if you are too kind or generous. Anger will be a waste of valuable time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Embrace the unexpected with open arms. Learn from whatever experience comes your way. Be part of a movement you believe in, and share your thoughts and solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Address issues that are holding you back. Confront someone who is meddling in your life. Look for the truth, and you'll discover that you are closer to solving a pending problem than you realized.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected offer will need revisions before you can entertain the thought of participation. A change you make will affect your personal and professional options.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down, verify information and set a course that will benefit you. Finish what you start before you take on something new. Deal with institutional matters that can block you from reaching your objective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a joint venture looks promising. A change you make will enhance a partnership that you depend on for support and vision. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep busy, set goals and take care of business. Too much idle time will lead to trouble. Don't feel you have to make a change or decision because someone else does.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your ability to make a snap decision will help you profit. An opportunity or proposal you encounter will be a perfect way for you to use your skills and expertise to your advantage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Invest more time and money in yourself and your ideas. Avoid situations that are not safe. Put your health first, regardless of what your friends or associates do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll gravitate toward unusual people and places. What you experience will change the way you think and feel. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs and has similar goals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let a last-minute change someone makes alarm you. Check out something that interests you, and you'll find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The changes you make will draw interest and help you gain respect and support. Share your thoughts and plans with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together.
