Celebrities Born on this day: Colin O'Donoghue, 40; Sara Rue, 42; Ellen DeGeneres, 63; Anita Baker, 63.
Happy Birthday: A change of pace will be enlightening.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let negativity set in, regardless of what those around you say. Be the one in control of your emotions. An optimistic attitude will help you draw people who share your enthusiasm.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Feeling comfortable will ease stress and encourage you to do things that make you happy. Reach out to someone who makes a difference in your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen, respond thoughtfully and look for solutions that are fair and doable. Learn from mistakes, and make adjustments that will help you achieve the success you desire.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple. Don't alter your life because of what someone else does. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a plan that will uniquely utilize your skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Seek refuge in what you know, not what others want. Manage your money smartly, and don't make donations you cannot afford. Take better care of yourself and your possessions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put more thought into how you take care of your responsibilities. Taking a different approach will draw the attention of someone influential. Don't be afraid to make fundamental decisions based on facts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will use personal information against you if you are too trusting. Look for ways to stabilize your life professionally, financially and personally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get help when needed. A friendly gesture will bring high returns. Fitness, self-improvement and getting up close and personal with someone special are favored.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose your words carefully, and direct your energy into something constructive. Use your imagination and take positive action; you'll gain respect and the support needed to reach your goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone draw you into a situation that is impossible or will leave you perplexed and unsure of what to do next. Soul-searching will lead to self-improvement and greater confidence.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change at home may be upsetting, but in the end, you'll adjust to the way things turn out. It's time to embrace new beginnings and discard what no longer works for you.