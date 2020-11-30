Taurus (April 20-May 20): An unexpected change will push you in a healthier direction. Spending more time with someone who is active or inspires you to exercise and eat properly will lead to friendship.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do all you can for a cause you believe in, and you'll meet people who share your concerns. Working alongside others will lead to opportunities and a partnership that is full of surprises.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Hidden matters will make it necessary to slow down and let your intuition help you decide what's valid. When in doubt, do your own thing, work alone and bring about positive personal change.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Accept the inevitable, and turn any negative into a positive. Channel your energy into doing something that will make a difference, and reach out to people who share your concerns.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions in check and your mind on your goals. Be smart, and counter any difficulties someone throws your way with well-thought-out ideas. Strive for perfection, and put a stop to uncertainty.