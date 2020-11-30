Celebrities Born on this Day: Kaley Cuoco, 35; Elisha Cuthbert, 38; Ben Stiller, 55; Billy Idol, 65.
Happy Birthday: Believe in yourself, not someone else.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more initiative into how you live, and the comforts and conveniences that energize you. What you accomplish today will be impressive; you will gain the respect of people who matter to you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't battle over something trivial. Take the high road, do what's right and best for you and those you love, and let others do as they please.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose your friends wisely and concentrate on how you live and the goals you set. Walk away from situations where pressure is applied and motives are questionable.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid getting drawn into a destabilizing emotional situation. You have much to gain if you turn your thoughts into something tangible that will encourage prosperity.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Size up your financial situation, and make plans that will help you improve your life. A change of pace will allow you to spend more time learning about something that can turn into a financial game changer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An unexpected change will push you in a healthier direction. Spending more time with someone who is active or inspires you to exercise and eat properly will lead to friendship.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do all you can for a cause you believe in, and you'll meet people who share your concerns. Working alongside others will lead to opportunities and a partnership that is full of surprises.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Hidden matters will make it necessary to slow down and let your intuition help you decide what's valid. When in doubt, do your own thing, work alone and bring about positive personal change.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Accept the inevitable, and turn any negative into a positive. Channel your energy into doing something that will make a difference, and reach out to people who share your concerns.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions in check and your mind on your goals. Be smart, and counter any difficulties someone throws your way with well-thought-out ideas. Strive for perfection, and put a stop to uncertainty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let the changes others make confuse you. Choose to spend time with people who are active, engaging and who encourage you to take care of what and who is important to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let anyone pressure you into purchasing something you don't need. A personal change will help stabilize your life and your relationships with people who share your concerns.
