Celebrities Born on this Day: Jennifer Winget, 36; Rory Bushfield, 38; Idina Menzel, 50; Wynonna Judd, 57.

Happy Birthday: Make lifestyle decisions that will put your mind at ease. Size up your situation and determine what you want. It's up to you to initiate your thoughts, intentions and plans. Don't wait for someone to step up and take over. It's time for personal growth, new beginnings and striving to do your best. Love and honesty go hand in hand.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of money and health matters first. Show dedication to those who are supportive and offer sound advice. Look at any risks involved before you step into restrictive situations. Use charm to help you get others to do things your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Mull over documents and investments. A unique loophole or option will help you make a move that will ease stress. Don't trust anyone to take care of personal matters for you. Pay close attention to the way you look and feel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Use common sense to figure out a way to counter any obstacle that stands in your way. Stick to the truth, and verify what others say. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love.