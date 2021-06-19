Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get your finances and legal affairs in order. Peace of mind will be beneficial when you want to make a move or head in a new direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't put too much faith into what others do or say. Follow your heart and the path that intrigues you the most. Build solid relationships with like-minded people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions, and you'll make better decisions. A partnership will need an adjustment if you want it to run smoothly. Offer an incentive if it will help you get what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Invest more time and money in something that makes you happy. Explore your options, take on new projects and build a space that gives you the freedom to express yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be honest regarding your feelings and expectations with someone close to you. If you aren't on the same page, make adjustments to satisfy the needs of everyone residing under the same roof.