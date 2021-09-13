Celebrities Born on this Day: Lili Reinhart, 25; Ben Savage, 41; Jean Smart, 70; Jacqueline Bisset, 77.
Happy Birthday: Eliminate whatever stands between you and what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tell it like it is, and you'll forgo an onslaught of negativity and setbacks. Know what you want, and don't be afraid to put your plans into action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bring up topics of discussion that require resolution. Your input and persuasive charm will help swing someone's opinion regarding an issue that needs rectification.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dial it down and focus on what's important. Put your emotions aside to do what's necessary to sustain the lifestyle that brings you peace of mind. Set priorities when taking care of other people's affairs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do what's necessary to move on without getting hung up on trivial matters. Look at the big picture, and you will see a clear path to the destination of your choice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your energy into something that offers stability. Make changes to lower your overhead. Learn through observation, and refuse to let emotions cloud your vision or take you down a path that leads nowhere.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Gather facts and make decisions geared toward saving and clearing up any financial, medical or legal problems that might jeopardize your chance to achieve your goals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of yourself. Spend more time on fitness, diet and resolving issues that can set you back financially. Discuss your intentions with someone who has something to offer in return.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Bring on the heat. If you want something, take the initiative and make it happen. Refuse to let anyone step in and take over. Show your strengths, and you will come out on top.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Protect your reputation, health and the relationships that are important to you. Put your energy into securing your future, not jeopardizing what you are trying to achieve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is nothing more exciting than discovering someone who gives you food for thought. Engaging in talks will lead to a fun day filled with putting an end to what's holding you back.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Getting out and sharing with people you enjoy is fine, but don't compromise your well-being. Curiosity can lead to something new and exciting.