Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your money stretch. Search for entertaining ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Don't let a change at home or to the way you live put a damper on your day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Open up about the way you feel, what you want and how you plan to get ahead. Be truthful, and speak out when someone offers false information or pretenses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offer suggestions, but don't promise or commit to something you don't want to pursue. Your energy is best spent on accomplishments that will help you get ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions hidden until you gather the facts. It's important to be well-informed before you take on a situation that can change your relationship with a friend or relative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Watch how others handle matters; it will give you an idea how you will be treated when in a similar situation. Observation is in your best interest, along with taking the time to develop your strategy.