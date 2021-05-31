Celebrities Born on this Day: Ellen Wong, 37; Colin Farrell, 45; Brooke Shields, 56; Clint Eastwood, 91.
Happy Birthday: Expand your horizons to fulfill your dreams.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve and forgo what's going on around you. Put more emphasis on using your knowledge and skills to achieve personal growth and a better future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend only what's necessary. Helping out someone who leans on you will lead to ongoing expenses. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with emotional, medical and financial matters.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be drawn to people and organizations that share your sentiments. Be clear regarding what you can contribute; it will help you avoid being pressured to spend more time or money than you can afford.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An opportunity someone offers will have unexpected circumstances attached. Take the time to go over every detail before you take on something you may not be fully qualified to handle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll pick up valuable information if you sit back and let others talk. Grab on to something that resonates with you. Personal growth and mental improvements can be made.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your money stretch. Search for entertaining ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Don't let a change at home or to the way you live put a damper on your day.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Open up about the way you feel, what you want and how you plan to get ahead. Be truthful, and speak out when someone offers false information or pretenses.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offer suggestions, but don't promise or commit to something you don't want to pursue. Your energy is best spent on accomplishments that will help you get ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions hidden until you gather the facts. It's important to be well-informed before you take on a situation that can change your relationship with a friend or relative.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Watch how others handle matters; it will give you an idea how you will be treated when in a similar situation. Observation is in your best interest, along with taking the time to develop your strategy.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Rely on the past to help you sort out what to do next. An opportunity will be revealed in conversation with someone who shares your interests and qualifications.