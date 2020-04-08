Celebrities Born on this Day: Taylor Kitsch, 39; Patricia Arquette, 52; Robin Wright, 54; John Schneider, 60.
Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will encourage success.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't dawdle. Concentrate on getting things done. Refuse to let emotions take over or cause you to overreact to a situation that you have no control over.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Concentrate on taking care of business directly linked to your advancement, not someone else's.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You've got some great ideas. Proceed with passion until you are happy with what you accomplish. Discipline and brute force will help you get the results you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Show sensitivity when dealing with others. Someone you care about will be jealous or upset with what you are doing or saying if they feel threatened or left out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment to reconstruct your next move. If something doesn't appear to be right, take a pass. Do what's necessary, and protect what you've worked so hard to achieve.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain intent on reaching your objective, regardless of what is going on around you. Refuse to let someone lead you astray. A change that is good for someone else may not be as good for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a change that will improve the way you look or where and how you live. Refuse to let anyone put you down or hold you back. Don't get involved in someone's scheme.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't leave anything to chance. Finish what you start, live up to your word and move forward alone if that's what it takes to get what you want. Refuse to let emotional situations undermine you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what and who you know. Letting an outsider take part in your decisions will not bring the results you want. Firm up your plans with someone who has always been supportive and offered practical advice. Make a substantial commitment. 3 stars
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle situations and people carefully. If you are too aggressive or expect too much, you will end up in a situation that sets you back. If you want to change, do the work and be prepared to suffer any fallout that occurs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ideas will flourish. A chance to try something new and exciting will come your way. Don't feel you have to follow in someone's footsteps if you have something you'd prefer to pursue.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a unique path. A change you want to make will be met with opposition, but if you persevere, you will find a way to overcome any obstacle you face.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!