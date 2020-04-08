Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a change that will improve the way you look or where and how you live. Refuse to let anyone put you down or hold you back. Don't get involved in someone's scheme.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't leave anything to chance. Finish what you start, live up to your word and move forward alone if that's what it takes to get what you want. Refuse to let emotional situations undermine you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what and who you know. Letting an outsider take part in your decisions will not bring the results you want. Firm up your plans with someone who has always been supportive and offered practical advice. Make a substantial commitment. 3 stars

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle situations and people carefully. If you are too aggressive or expect too much, you will end up in a situation that sets you back. If you want to change, do the work and be prepared to suffer any fallout that occurs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ideas will flourish. A chance to try something new and exciting will come your way. Don't feel you have to follow in someone's footsteps if you have something you'd prefer to pursue.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a unique path. A change you want to make will be met with opposition, but if you persevere, you will find a way to overcome any obstacle you face.

