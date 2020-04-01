Celebrities Born on this Day: Jimmy Cliff, 72; Phil Niekro, 81.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep a low profile, take care of your responsibilities and don't let anyone goad you into a senseless argument. It's what you accomplish that will matter.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider your emotional needs, and start to make the changes necessary to ensure your happiness. Get the lowdown regarding the paperwork, financial plan or legal implications that you will have to deal with to get what you want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone from your past disrupt your plans. Keep your feet planted on the ground when it comes to emotional matters. Willpower will be required if you want to get ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stay focused, and expand your knowledge, ideas and plans. Don't lose sight of your goals. Keep life simple, live in the moment and don't overreact. Choose your words wisely, and make creativity a priority.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let an unexpected change lead to an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself until you know all the facts and you are sure you can live with the results should things not go your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your kindness and generosity are admirable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Listen and make suggestions, but don't offer handouts. A partnership is looking exceptionally fortuitous.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the good in whatever situation you face, and you will come out on top. If you overreact, take on too much or let someone bully you, it will lead to discord.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have so much to gain if you pursue what makes you happy. Surround yourself with supportive people, not those who are jealous or use emotional manipulation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): start thinking about your financial future. How you handle matters now will make a difference to the lifestyle you lead in the future. Avoid excess and indulgence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home that will please someone you love or will bring you joy. Love and romance are on the rise, and the way you address personal matters will determine the outcome.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Your health and emotional well-being should be priorities. Do what's best for you instead of trying to please everyone around you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts with someone you feel will benefit and offer something in return. A smart investment will pay off if you are patient and disciplined in the way you go about getting things done.
