Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your kindness and generosity are admirable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Listen and make suggestions, but don't offer handouts. A partnership is looking exceptionally fortuitous.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the good in whatever situation you face, and you will come out on top. If you overreact, take on too much or let someone bully you, it will lead to discord.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have so much to gain if you pursue what makes you happy. Surround yourself with supportive people, not those who are jealous or use emotional manipulation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): start thinking about your financial future. How you handle matters now will make a difference to the lifestyle you lead in the future. Avoid excess and indulgence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home that will please someone you love or will bring you joy. Love and romance are on the rise, and the way you address personal matters will determine the outcome.