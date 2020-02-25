Celebrities Born on this Day: Rashida Jones, 44; Chelsea Handler, 45; Sean Astin, 49; Tea Leoni, 54.
Happy Birthday: Embrace what life has to offer. Put the past behind you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A firm stance and intuitive guidance will help you make a wise decision. Follow through with speedy action, and you'll see a remarkable change that will benefit you as well as others.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully; if you act too quickly, you will make a mistake. Observe what others are doing, and follow each possibility from beginning to end before making a move.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't neglect to see that you are in a good position. Work or financial matters will turn in your favor. An older reliable source will offer stellar information.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sit tight, even if someone tempts you with something that appears to be a sure thing. Take steps to make a positive change to your attitude or your relationship.
You have free articles remaining.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Adjust whatever isn't working for you. Added discipline will help you follow through with your plans and encourage others to step up and join in whatever it is you are trying to achieve.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Love is in the stars, but don't let jealousy kick in and cause a problem. Affirmative and loving action will bring out the best in you. Get involved in humanitarian activities, and you will make a valuable connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something you enjoy with people you feel comfortable with, and you'll get good results. There will be substantial gains professionally if you pay close attention to detail.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't put up with meddling or pushy behavior. Take the initiative to remove yourself from any situation causing you grief. Deal with responsibilities quickly, and move on to self-care and pampering.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is some uncertainty regarding doing things with family or pursuing an outside interest. Consider whether it's worth it to neglect personal responsibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your promises within reason. Don't exaggerate or it will come back to haunt you. Don't set yourself up for a fall or let anyone back you into a corner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Success is within reach. Money and recognition will put you in a good position to dictate what you want to happen. Take the high road, be a humanitarian and speak the truth. accomplishments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurture your emotional and physical well-being. Give yourself a chance. Rediscover what you enjoy most in life, and challenge anyone or anything that stands between you and your happiness.