Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Love is in the stars, but don't let jealousy kick in and cause a problem. Affirmative and loving action will bring out the best in you. Get involved in humanitarian activities, and you will make a valuable connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something you enjoy with people you feel comfortable with, and you'll get good results. There will be substantial gains professionally if you pay close attention to detail.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't put up with meddling or pushy behavior. Take the initiative to remove yourself from any situation causing you grief. Deal with responsibilities quickly, and move on to self-care and pampering.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is some uncertainty regarding doing things with family or pursuing an outside interest. Consider whether it's worth it to neglect personal responsibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your promises within reason. Don't exaggerate or it will come back to haunt you. Don't set yourself up for a fall or let anyone back you into a corner.