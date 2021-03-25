Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let a change of plans frustrate or anger you. Carry on about your business, and you'll be happy with what you accomplish. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hard work will pay off. Reach out to someone who can provide you with pertinent suggestions. Don't be lazy when it comes to fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Indecisiveness will set in if you let emotional matters take over. Putting up with something that brings you down or disrupts your life won't help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for opportunities that allow you to use what you already have. Sidestep someone jealous or eager to make you look bad. Don't let anyone interfere in your love life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take a health risk or jeopardize your relationship with loved ones. The changes you want to make at home will go over budget if you don't do your homework before you begin.