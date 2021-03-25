Celebrities Born on this Day: Jenny Slate, 39; Sarah Jessica Parker, 56; Marcia Cross, 59; Elton John, 74.
Happy Birthday: Choose a minimalist approach to life, and you will have more time to do something worthwhile.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Before you overdo, think about the consequence that will follow. You can have fun without going overboard or being obsessive. Focus on self-improvement, love and doing what's best for you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): The connections you make will offer plenty of suggestions that will help you rethink the best way to use your skills. It's up to you to make the first move if you want to get ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider making a move if you've outgrown your space or it's time to downsize. A change will give you the boost you need to revitalize your life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't lose sight of your dreams because someone doesn't want to share them with you. Expect emotional manipulation to be used if you get into a joint venture or share expenses with someone.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something because it interests you, not because someone is twisting your arm. Personal growth will bring excellent satisfaction and attract the attention of people who appreciate your individualism.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let a change of plans frustrate or anger you. Carry on about your business, and you'll be happy with what you accomplish. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hard work will pay off. Reach out to someone who can provide you with pertinent suggestions. Don't be lazy when it comes to fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Indecisiveness will set in if you let emotional matters take over. Putting up with something that brings you down or disrupts your life won't help.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for opportunities that allow you to use what you already have. Sidestep someone jealous or eager to make you look bad. Don't let anyone interfere in your love life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take a health risk or jeopardize your relationship with loved ones. The changes you want to make at home will go over budget if you don't do your homework before you begin.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on getting what you want. Keep anyone at a distance who is trying to tempt or mislead you. It's important to be true to yourself and your beliefs. Put your energy where it counts.