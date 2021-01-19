Celebrities Born on this Day: Shawn Johnson, 29; Drea de Matteo, 49; Katey Sagal, 67; Dolly Parton, 75.
Happy Birthday: Choose charm, honesty and loyalty, and you will gain ground this year.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Difficulty with a co-worker will surface if you let your emotions take over. Refuse to get dragged into someone's dilemma. Concentrate on fitness and self-improvement, and maintain peace of mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Holding in your feelings will cause stress and anxiety that will affect your health and emotional well-being. Honesty is the best policy, and reliability will help you gain favors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Say what's on your mind. Be direct, and the response you receive will be honest and reliable. The more aware you are of the people around you and how they think, the better.
Aries (March 21-April 19): If you care, share. What you do to help a cause or someone in need will make you feel good. Keep emotional issues and personal matters to yourself. Don't take an unnecessary risk.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your time and energy to proper use. Take care of unfinished business before starting something new. Look for unique ways to use your skills and knowledge beneficially.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let confusion take over and ruin your day. Do your best to take care of responsibilities, regardless of what's going on around you. Learn from the experience without hesitation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't let your emotions take over or lead to assumptions. Be a good listener, gather facts and make wise decisions, and you'll avoid a misunderstanding.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get organized, and gather the information that will help you make better decisions. A problem with someone you work with will develop if you cannot agree on the best way to advance a project.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An offer you receive will interest you, but consider the cost before you get involved. A personal accomplishment will boost your confidence and encourage you to make a romantic gesture.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't jump to conclusions or make a fuss without having all the facts. Spend time sorting through clutter and letting go of the past before you engage in something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rethink your situation and what you are up against personally, professionally and emotionally. Look for alternative lifestyles and personal improvements that will ease stress.