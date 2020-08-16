× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Gareth Bale, 31; AnnaLynne McCord, 33; Corey Feldman, 49; Will Ferrell, 53.

Happy Birthday: Think about what you can do. How you direct your energy this year will make a difference to the outcome. Don't waste time living in the past or making up excuses for not living up to expectations. Opportunity is knocking; recognizing it is one thing, but taking advantage of it is another. Make your move.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Connect with someone through social media who will be able to help you with something you want to pursue. Call in favors, or be ready to offer an incentive. A kind gesture will lead to an exciting partnership.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep emotions in check, walk away from irrational people and finish what you start. Change begins within, so pursue what makes you happy. People in your life will offer exciting insight into the situation you face.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something that brings you joy. Don't let those you live or work with disrupt your life. Know when to say no and when to walk away. An argument will leave you vulnerable, but pursuing something you enjoy will build confidence.