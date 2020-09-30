Celebrities Born on this Day: Lacey Chabert, 38; Marion Cotillard, 45; Jenna Elfman, 49; Fran Drescher, 63.
Happy Birthday: Look for lucrative ways to spend your time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen attentively, and you will find a way to deal with unreasonable people. Be charming, and you'll be able to motivate someone to see things your way. An energetic approach to love will pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get more involved with social media, and you'll connect with someone who opens your creative imagination. Expand your knowledge and skills, and you'll develop a positive way to improve your life.
Sagittarius(Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal life. The less time you have to get into a debate, the easier it will be to avoid setbacks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be uplifting and encourage you to do things differently. Speak up and discuss your intentions with someone you can count on for practical advice.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to your relationships with others. What you do will be more meaningful than what you say. Don't feel you have to take part in someone else's plan when you have your own to fulfill.
Pisces(March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into self-improvement, learning and a healthy lifestyle that will help you stay safe. Save your energy for personal gains, not fruitless battles.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into self-improvement, learning and a healthy lifestyle that will help you stay safe. Save your energy for personal gains, not fruitless battles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your changeable attitude will be confusing to those trying to understand what you want. Be careful when dealing with children or your lover; if you show uncertainty, it will cause friction and a loss of control.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You are best to research and gather information from a direct source, not hearsay. Someone you have worked with will use emotional means to dismantle your reputation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Anger will not help you solve a problem you encounter with someone opposing your lifestyle or habits. Use intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to change you or the way you live.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy into something that will help you earn more money. A confrontation with someone you live with will leave you in a vulnerable position.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider the past, present and what you want to strive to achieve in the future. A healthy attitude, reliable information and the ability to bring about change will encourage better relationships and prosperity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!