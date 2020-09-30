Celebrities Born on this Day: Lacey Chabert, 38; Marion Cotillard, 45; Jenna Elfman, 49; Fran Drescher, 63.

Happy Birthday: Look for lucrative ways to spend your time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen attentively, and you will find a way to deal with unreasonable people. Be charming, and you'll be able to motivate someone to see things your way. An energetic approach to love will pay off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get more involved with social media, and you'll connect with someone who opens your creative imagination. Expand your knowledge and skills, and you'll develop a positive way to improve your life.

Sagittarius(Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Problems will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal life. The less time you have to get into a debate, the easier it will be to avoid setbacks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be uplifting and encourage you to do things differently. Speak up and discuss your intentions with someone you can count on for practical advice.