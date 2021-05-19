Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Chat about your dreams, hopes and wishes, and embrace the future with bright eyes and an open heart. Peace, love and understanding will get you much further than using force or making demands.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your feelings. Find out where you stand, and make changes that will encourage you to follow the path that will bring you happiness and peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Say less, observe more and don't get involved in other people's business. Focus on personal gains, self-improvement and protecting what you've worked so hard to achieve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes that encourage you to live within your means to ease the stress caused by unnecessary risks. Concentrate on engaging in activities that aren't costly and bring you closer to someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revisit situations that puzzle you, and you'll discover something that will help ease your mind. Discuss your needs with someone who can help you figure out a way to improve your surroundings.