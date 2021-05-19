Celebrities Born on this Day: Dario Franchitti, 48; Polly Walker, 55; Grace Jones, 73; Pete Townshend, 76.
Happy Birthday: Take your time, gain perspective and proceed judiciously.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change may excite you, but before you proceed, check what's involved and consider a route that offers less risk and stress. Put your energy where it counts, and keep your emotions out of the mix.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Express your thoughts openly and honestly to avoid being left in a vulnerable position. Take control, and use the experience you have along with common sense to navigate your way forward.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Think outside the box. Expand your interests, mind and awareness. Collaborating with someone just as enthusiastic as you will help you reach your target goal quickly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Control your emotions. Be realistic and honest about what you can and cannot do. Less talk and more action will make a lasting impression on someone who counts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, and you will accomplish what you set out to do without interference. Stick to what's doable, and don't make promises you cannot fulfill.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Chat about your dreams, hopes and wishes, and embrace the future with bright eyes and an open heart. Peace, love and understanding will get you much further than using force or making demands.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your feelings. Find out where you stand, and make changes that will encourage you to follow the path that will bring you happiness and peace of mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Say less, observe more and don't get involved in other people's business. Focus on personal gains, self-improvement and protecting what you've worked so hard to achieve.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes that encourage you to live within your means to ease the stress caused by unnecessary risks. Concentrate on engaging in activities that aren't costly and bring you closer to someone you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Revisit situations that puzzle you, and you'll discover something that will help ease your mind. Discuss your needs with someone who can help you figure out a way to improve your surroundings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anyone talk you into something that isn't in your best interest. Focus on taking better care of yourself emotionally, mentally and physically.