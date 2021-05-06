Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan to have some fun. A physical release will ease stress and help you gain perspective regarding how you want to live your life. Don't feel you have to spend a lot to win someone's favor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put some muscle and passion into whatever you want to achieve, and you will exceed your expectations. You don't have to overdo or overspend to come up with something great.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the facts, and question anything you hear that sounds outlandish. A steady pace in a direction that offers you a secure future will ease your mind and encourage you to simplify your life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll come up with an exciting way to turn your surroundings into an innovative workstation. The inspiration you get from the changes you make will help you raise your income and secure your position or plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you share emotionally. Someone will take advantage of you if you don't lay down ground rules. Keep an open mind, but don't lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish.