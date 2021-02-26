Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get your facts straight before you indulge in rhetoric that can taint your reputation. Refuse to let anyone push you around or into something that isn't a physically or financially healthy option.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a promise, do your thing, shoot for the stars and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let someone's uncertainty stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tidy up loose ends before someone steps in and takes over. Concentrate on stabilizing your positions and relationships with loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look around you, size up your situation and make a dent in the clutter. It's time to find peace of mind and to set goals that will give you the leverage to get on with your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend less time dealing with manipulative people and more time picking up skills that can help you get ahead. It's time to dismiss anyone trying to control your life.