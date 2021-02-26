 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Corinne Bailey Rae, 42; Erykah Badu, 50; Mark Dacascos, 57; Michael Bolton, 68.

Happy Birthday: Update your image, and be cognizant of what's trending this year. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't be afraid; show your feelings and let others know what you want. Taking the high road and being honest with yourself and others will help you come to terms with your life and how best to move forward. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pull in your allies to ensure you get the support you require to reach your goal. Expect to face opposition if you want to bring about change. Spend quality time with someone you love. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health and relationships with people who can influence your future. Uncertainty will loom if you are indecisive or you let your emotions override practicality. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Temptation will lead to excessive behavior. Focus on opportunities that will help you get ahead and maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Align yourself with people who have your best interest at heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Structure your day to encourage success, peace of mind and happiness. Learn from the experience you have, and protect meaningful relationships. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get your facts straight before you indulge in rhetoric that can taint your reputation. Refuse to let anyone push you around or into something that isn't a physically or financially healthy option. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a promise, do your thing, shoot for the stars and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let someone's uncertainty stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tidy up loose ends before someone steps in and takes over. Concentrate on stabilizing your positions and relationships with loved ones. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look around you, size up your situation and make a dent in the clutter. It's time to find peace of mind and to set goals that will give you the leverage to get on with your life. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend less time dealing with manipulative people and more time picking up skills that can help you get ahead. It's time to dismiss anyone trying to control your life. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An exciting prospect will grab your attention. A change in the way you handle your affairs will lead to a better lifestyle. Embrace the future with optimism, and you'll gain peace of mind. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let what others do bother you. Set your sights on what's essential and on those who mean the most to you. Ask questions and adapt to change, and you'll ease your mind. 

