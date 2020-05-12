Celebrities Born on this Day: Emily VanCamp, 34; Domhnall Gleeson, 37; Tony Hawk, 52; Ving Rhames, 61.
Happy Birthday: Don't sit back when you should be moving forward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Check into what's available, and head in that direction. Times are changing, and it's essential to keep up. Jump in and participate. Use your wisdom and experience, and offer hands-on help.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Discipline, coupled with a fitness routine, will get you in tip-top shape. The physical changes you make will boost your morale and give you the drive you need to pursue your goals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take hold of situations that can affect you financially, contractually or medically. Be receptive to suggestions, and don't be afraid to ask for what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more thought into how you look, how much you spend and how you deal with debt. You may desire change, but for now, you are best to observe.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider every angle of a situation before you take part. A cautious approach will help you avoid an argument with someone who doesn't play fair. Explore possibilities that don't require working alongside others.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from anyone is involved in something that isn't in your best interest. Personal improvement, growth and surrounding yourself with those who bring out the best in you are favored.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a close watch over your possessions, personal papers and passwords. Look for an opportunity or investment that will encourage financial growth and greater security.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A steady pace, a reserved attitude and putting in the time required to get things done will help you reach your objective. Don't meddle or let anything distract you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't rely on others. If there is something you want to do, take on the task yourself. Being industrious will pay off and impress everyone around you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Delegate more time to the things that will benefit you personally. Physical fitness, a healthier lifestyle and a meaningful relationship will bring the highest returns.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Volunteering your time to help someone in need will change the way you do things moving forward. Protect your health and your reputation when dealing with unfamiliar people.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't take anything or anyone for granted. Size up your situation, and consider the best way to navigate your way through life. Listen carefully, and do your best to accommodate when necessary.
