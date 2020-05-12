Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from anyone is involved in something that isn't in your best interest. Personal improvement, growth and surrounding yourself with those who bring out the best in you are favored.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a close watch over your possessions, personal papers and passwords. Look for an opportunity or investment that will encourage financial growth and greater security.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A steady pace, a reserved attitude and putting in the time required to get things done will help you reach your objective. Don't meddle or let anything distract you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't rely on others. If there is something you want to do, take on the task yourself. Being industrious will pay off and impress everyone around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Delegate more time to the things that will benefit you personally. Physical fitness, a healthier lifestyle and a meaningful relationship will bring the highest returns.