Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Pull everyone you care about together for an event that will challenge you as a team, and it will help build stronger relationships.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to temptation. Stick to the people and projects that bring out the best in you, and you will bypass letting someone take advantage of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change may be in order. Looking at every option and carefully considering what's in your best interest will help you avoid an emotional or financial setback.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If something doesn't feel or sound right, you probably have reason to worry and need to reassess the situation. Don't believe everything you hear or put yourself in a vulnerable position.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't overdo it. If you offer too much, someone will expect more. You have to consider how best to help others to avoid making them dependent on you.