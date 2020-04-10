Celebrities Born on this Day: Alex Pettyfer, 30; Haley Joel Osment, 32; Shay Mitchell, 33; Dion Phaneuf, 35.
Happy Birthday: It's time to make a move.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Express your thoughts to someone who can offer you sound advice. A financial opportunity is apparent, but you will have to have the vision to see its true potential.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Choose your target, and don't stop until you bulldoze your way past the finish line. Refuse to let an obstacle cause you to waffle when the fastest route should be your first choice.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Walk away from temptation and fast-talking salespeople who are trying to part you from your cash. Learn from the experience, and stay on top of how you use your time, skills and money.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider what brings you the most joy, and try to incorporate it into how you earn your money. A desire for independence will help you come up with a plan that will make you self-sufficient.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): It's OK to let someone go first. If you act prematurely, it won't help you get ahead and will probably end up causing you grief. Avoid confrontations, mistakes and regrets. Personal gains should be your goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will lift your spirits. Pull everyone you care about together for an event that will challenge you as a team, and it will help build stronger relationships.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to temptation. Stick to the people and projects that bring out the best in you, and you will bypass letting someone take advantage of you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change may be in order. Looking at every option and carefully considering what's in your best interest will help you avoid an emotional or financial setback.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If something doesn't feel or sound right, you probably have reason to worry and need to reassess the situation. Don't believe everything you hear or put yourself in a vulnerable position.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't overdo it. If you offer too much, someone will expect more. You have to consider how best to help others to avoid making them dependent on you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't look for an excuse to say no. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with someone who is trying to take advantage of you. Allocate your time to personal growth and your long-term happiness. 2 stars
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop an idea you've been mulling over, and you'll discover something that you can do to bring in extra cash. Someone will repay a favor if you ask. You'll learn something valuable from an emotional experience. 5 stars
